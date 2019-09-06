Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) as Market Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 106,368 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 25,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 224,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 249,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 6.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 223,700 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bank Of Omaha owns 1.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 279,552 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Lc owns 1.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 102,748 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,901 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Incorporated has invested 2.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Family Investments Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,240 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,036 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va has invested 5.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 50,042 shares. Reaves W H And Inc owns 823,385 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 17,194 shares to 88,063 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).