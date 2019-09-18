Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding by $806,000 as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding Has Upped by United American Securities Inc

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 10,587 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,735 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 5,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $383.72. About 183,293 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 36,108 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,022 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 23,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 50,229 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 72,664 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 848 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 73,860 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 36,622 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd reported 773 shares.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Louis DiPietro as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Rally in Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI) Shares Continue? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” with publication date: August 19, 2014.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.