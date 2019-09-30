Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $790,335; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48M, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 4.57M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 2.28M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 222 shares. Natixis owns 1.19M shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). California Employees Retirement holds 314,918 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 36,749 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 19.70M shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited owns 0.73% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 113,798 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Missouri-based Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.39% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 1.35 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 674,241 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 55,630 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 23,192 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,116 shares to 487,023 shares, valued at $65.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).