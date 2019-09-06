Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped By $6.03 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Resideo Technologies (REZI) Shorts Decreased By 14.53%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) had a decrease of 14.53% in short interest. REZI’s SI was 3.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.53% from 4.44 million shares previously. With 953,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s short sellers to cover REZI’s short positions. The SI to Resideo Technologies Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 64,857 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 82,635 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 331,503 shares with $24.44 million value, up from 248,868 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 92,628 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $1.19B worth of stock was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 150 shares. Mcf Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 41,296 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Park Oh owns 5,503 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv invested in 0.01% or 606 shares. Principal Finance owns 278,891 shares. 919,252 were accumulated by Pzena Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Harris Assoc Lp owns 201,571 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 28,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 220,743 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Agf Invs America has 67,886 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Llc holds 0% or 59 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $84’s average target is 23.13% above currents $68.22 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 37,350 shares to 756,239 valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 33,405 shares and now owns 165,192 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resideo Technologies has $24 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22’s average target is 53.31% above currents $14.35 stock price. Resideo Technologies had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 4.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.