Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $1.60 Million; As Unisys (UIS) Valuation Rose, Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 581,343 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 292,238 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 165,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 198,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 1.07M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.88 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,503 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys (UIS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares to 98,853 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).