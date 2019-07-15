Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $4.18 Million; Avon Products (AVP) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.23 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 47,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, down from 708,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 1.52 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.875. About 4.00M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49M for 32.29 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.27 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

