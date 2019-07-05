Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $1.73 Million; Torray Trimmed Sherwin (SHW) Stake by $406,780; Stock Declined

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,830 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 38,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 215,714 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05M for 18.45 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 51,016 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Virtu owns 2,786 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dearborn Ltd Liability Company invested 1.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Albert D Mason has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 33,747 shares. 135,880 are owned by Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated. Tru Inv Advisors reported 640 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 9,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And has invested 0.29% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Atlanta Cap Management Co L L C stated it has 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 4,305 shares. Berkshire Money has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,612 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Limited Liability Com holds 3,087 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81 million for 14.45 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares to 86,679 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al has 1.11% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,412 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 8,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 68,525 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 3,482 shares. Pennsylvania Co reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.58% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Estabrook Cap holds 1,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 1,194 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Prudential Inc accumulated 0.03% or 53,546 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 177,915 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc.