Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed By $746,236 Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Zacks Investment Management Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $560,412

Zacks Investment Management increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 10,378 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 2.04M shares with $111.62 million value, up from 2.03M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 16.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,788 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 286,036 shares with $56.48M value, down from 289,824 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $55.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.83. About 762,888 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 70,929 shares. Amg Natl Comml Bank invested in 0.3% or 25,377 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 640 shares stake. Grace White Ny invested in 0.29% or 6,400 shares. Stanley accumulated 6,414 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 300 were accumulated by M&R Mngmt Inc. Principal Financial Group reported 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 5,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Williams Jones & Llc has invested 3.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 4,791 are owned by Sns Grp Ltd Com. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.4% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.31% or 24,579 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) owns 61,914 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab buys Australia’s Gallay Medical & Scientific – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 5.05% above currents $192.83 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. UBS maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $18000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) stake by 4,458 shares to 7,361 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) stake by 74,808 shares and now owns 31,594 shares. Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 17.51% above currents $47.06 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.