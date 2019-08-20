Birch Hill Investment Advisors Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Upped by $898,660 as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 68.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 2.88 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.95M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 38,965 shares to 93,446 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (Put).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25,930 shares to 535,649 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,248 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

