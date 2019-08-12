Birch Hill Investment Advisors Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Increased by $898,660; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Holding by $2.69 Million; Stock Value Declined

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 28,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 97,986 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 126,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,531 shares to 580,537 shares, valued at $54.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,160 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.16% or 8,541 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 7,894 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,780 shares. First Comml Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 12,445 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbf Lc owns 70,000 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.12% or 689,822 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Inc reported 121,870 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 46,542 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited holds 8,022 shares. Hexavest has 0.71% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,046 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.43% or 967,396 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 150 shares. Caprock Gru Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late to Buy Celgene Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Roche, Celgene, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 48,377 shares to 182,709 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.