Birch Hill Investment Advisors Stake In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Upped; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position Lifted by A-R-T- Advisors Llc

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 266.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 17,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 24,008 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 110,049 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 31.54 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 126,400 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,564 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. Another trade for 330 shares valued at $18,153 was made by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. Fischer Valdemar L had bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Strategies invested in 77,000 shares or 5.89% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 48,090 shares. 725 are held by North Star Mgmt Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 76,634 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Nj has invested 0.49% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1,429 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 9,698 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.05% or 4,272 shares. City Trust Fl has 7,223 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 66,899 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,885 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 11,680 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 5,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,711 are held by American Group.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,956 shares to 138,910 shares, valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 69,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,989 shares. Aristotle Ltd Llc reported 18.67 million shares. Welch Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barry Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.41% or 654,239 shares. Chilton Investment holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.98 million shares. Private Mngmt Gru stated it has 9,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advisors reported 1.11M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl Group holds 0.05% or 13,477 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Trust has 13,326 shares. 22.75M are held by Clearbridge Invests. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 416,030 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt holds 294,802 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.