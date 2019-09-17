Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HLMAF) Shorts Raised By 1.42%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 20,265 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 464,905 shares with $18.48 million value, up from 444,640 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 9.35M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. HLMAF’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 14,100 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 2 days are for HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s short sellers to cover HLMAF’s short positions. It closed at $24.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 18,737 shares to 93,725 valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,368 shares and now owns 52,698 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 22.25% above currents $38.12 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

