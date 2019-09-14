Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $746,236 as Valuation Rose; St Germain D J Co Has Increased National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $322,520 as Market Valuation Declined

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 3.83 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 286,036 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.48 million, down from 289,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 24,610 shares to 312,747 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 69,906 shares to 276,073 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Mlp (MLPA) by 121,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).