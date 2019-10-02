Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Position; Shorts at Verint Systems (VRNT) Lowered By 13.18%

Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) had a decrease of 13.18% in short interest. VRNT’s SI was 3.98 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.18% from 4.59M shares previously. With 681,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s short sellers to cover VRNT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 6,097 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 9,357 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 340,860 shares with $24.46M value, up from 331,503 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 21,133 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19 billion. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 156,336 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mariner has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 20 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,858 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 21,100 shares. Whitnell invested in 41 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated invested in 32,303 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,316 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 6,211 shares. 18 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 24,115 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 3,068 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management holds 55,689 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 23.31% above currents $67.31 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,116 shares to 487,023 valued at $65.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,512 shares and now owns 657,630 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 48.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.