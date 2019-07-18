Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Boston Properties (BXP) Stake By $1.09 Million; Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Shorts Up By 25.23%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,182 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock rose 0.13%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 57,500 shares with $7.70 million value, up from 49,318 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.11B valuation. It closed at $130.14 lastly. It is down 9.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) had an increase of 25.23% in short interest. EPRT’s SI was 685,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.23% from 547,300 shares previously. With 346,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s short sellers to cover EPRT’s short positions. The SI to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 4.92M shares traded or 767.56% up from the average. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 56.13 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5 with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp holds 0.06% or 120,329 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Howe Rusling reported 1,238 shares. Pension Ser accumulated 0.09% or 174,782 shares. Honeywell Intll Inc has 2.75% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 52,601 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 195,758 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). First Republic Investment owns 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 44,955 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 20.29M shares. American Invest Serv Inc owns 3,320 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boston Partners invested in 2.38M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 3,438 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,362 shares.

