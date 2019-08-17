Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $24.29 Million as Shares Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15 million, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 335,190 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,633 were reported by Linscomb & Williams. Rech Mngmt holds 0.13% or 9,112 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Signaturefd Lc has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.42% or 222,372 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 32,475 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 84,429 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 17,635 shares. Da Davidson has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cullinan Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 24,841 shares. Century Cos Incorporated reported 11.56M shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bronson Point Ltd Llc stated it has 1.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 41,702 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,667 shares to 65,642 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,139 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

