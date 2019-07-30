Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; KeyCorp (KEY) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 522.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 373,241 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 444,640 shares with $19.37M value, up from 71,399 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $54.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 5.48M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 4 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 11 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Key Things to Know About How the Mylan-Upjohn Merger Affects Pfizer Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 3.65M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Aperio Gru Lc reported 852,711 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 141,386 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 292,140 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 43,680 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 38,740 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amg Natl Tru Bankshares holds 0.04% or 43,064 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 57,922 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership holds 542,629 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 12.23 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 15,739 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 2.51% or 211,944 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 14,865 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,145 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.58% or 81,722 shares. 12,738 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.24 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 775,036 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 17,117 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 124,068 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Lp accumulated 1.18% or 1.50M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3.00M shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 27,400 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 411,437 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 13.66M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability. Private Advisor Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,138 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Voloridge Invest Management Lc invested in 405,304 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.