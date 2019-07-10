Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Boston Properties (BXP) by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose; Axa Has Trimmed Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $411,696

Axa decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 8,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,989 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 135,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 380,554 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 49,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 871,369 shares traded or 28.53% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,667 shares to 65,642 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 37,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,239 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Davis Selected Advisers reported 154,970 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 9,033 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,188 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp reported 9,621 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 121,267 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Northern has 0.09% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2.60 million shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 293,090 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 40,969 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc accumulated 26,493 shares. Sun Life owns 263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 87 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). California State Teachers Retirement holds 256,710 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37M for 11.79 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 23,303 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.14% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,400 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 13,217 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 16,500 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp invested in 8,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,383 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 20,043 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 714,968 shares. Hood River Mgmt Lc holds 834,245 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,786 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 207 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16,540 shares to 20,827 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 132,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).