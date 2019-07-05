Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased By $579,150 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 44.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 67,665 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 84,155 shares with $14.81 million value, down from 151,820 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $191.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 21,450 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $32.23 million value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $279.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 25.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Bank of America upgraded Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada has 20,499 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 1.32 million shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 89 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 260 shares. Bollard Gp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 19,514 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru owns 1,091 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,738 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,515 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank reported 258,528 shares stake. Sei Investments reported 0.11% stake. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Co owns 0.56% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,613 shares. Moreover, Blue Financial Cap has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,556 shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 8,852 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 38,827 shares to 65,182 valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,888 shares and now owns 81,368 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was raised too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest Group accumulated 0.2% or 9,908 shares. The California-based Huber Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cwm Ltd Company has 50,331 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 0.18% stake. 13,902 are held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2.53 million shares. Clal Insur Enterp Hldg has 1.02 million shares. Pettee holds 0.13% or 7,571 shares. 36,475 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Ltd Company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc holds 0.37% or 50,608 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 977,667 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 212.28 million shares. Old West Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 42,038 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru accumulated 11.49 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS.