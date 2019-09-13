Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped Wabtec (WAB) Holding; Leucadia National Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $4.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp acquired 72,140 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 312,627 shares with $19.07 million value, up from 240,487 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.70M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 9,357 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 340,860 shares with $24.46 million value, up from 331,503 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management Lc has invested 0.52% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 18,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 12.98 million shares. The California-based Capital Guardian Company has invested 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 216,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.25M shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Court Place Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,388 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 11,200 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 4.53M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 65,832 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.48% or 563,940 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 407,542 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cheviot Value Management Limited Com accumulated 23,213 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 40.91% above currents $56.35 stock price. Conocophillips had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 3G Ptnrs LP reported 406,735 shares. Skylands Cap Lc has 27,700 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 7,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 199,495 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 528,312 shares. Guardian holds 0.7% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 726,996 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 1.11M shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 11,018 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 24,115 shares. United Automobile Association reported 323,339 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc invested in 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 1.04 million shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 94,765 shares to 37,071 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,512 shares and now owns 657,630 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.