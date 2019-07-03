Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped By $6.03 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARE (BCTXF) Sellers Decreased By 71.43% Their Shorts

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) had a decrease of 71.43% in short interest. BCTXF’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 71.43% from 1,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.068 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 82,635 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 331,503 shares with $24.44 million value, up from 248,868 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 26,068 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Axa owns 10,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Com reported 0.81% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bb&T Secs Llc owns 4,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc reported 581,654 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 36,687 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.11% or 71,538 shares. 155,800 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Boston Family Office Llc accumulated 33,597 shares. 21,275 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of WAB in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 179,741 shares to 112,462 valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 4,190 shares and now owns 4,160 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of cancer immunotherapy technology in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.52 million. It is involved in developing BriaVax, a genetically engineered whole-cell vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat advanced breast cancer, as well as other cancers comprising prostate, ovarian, pancreas, lung, and bladder cancers; and BriaDx, a companion diagnostic test for BriaVax. It currently has negative earnings.