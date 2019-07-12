Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $317,376; Share Value Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Its Position by $5.70 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,621 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 259,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 181,111 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,950 shares. Burt Wealth holds 37,970 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt accumulated 991,707 shares. Cibc holds 0.1% or 2.08M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.49% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.14% or 251,083 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.78M shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 19,530 shares. The Illinois-based Westwood Il has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Corp holds 1.46M shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 95,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc owns 58,449 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Lc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,850 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Avation PLC Announces GE Aviation and Avation Asset Transfer System – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE machinists oppose tentative labor deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Investor Day on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: AAL,CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,361 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 344,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teton Advisors reported 0.63% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 9,048 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,103 shares. Profund Limited Com owns 3,930 shares. Sei Invs Company invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zacks Invest Management holds 61,142 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has 66,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 2,370 shares.