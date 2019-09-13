Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Donaldson (DCI) Stake; NICHIAS ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NICFF) Shorts Increased By 1311.11%

NICHIAS CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NICFF) had an increase of 1311.11% in short interest. NICFF’s SI was 12,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1311.11% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $16.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,002 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 750,237 shares with $38.16M value, down from 756,239 last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 571,423 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates through five divisions: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,879 shares to 31,816 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 271 shares and now owns 16,376 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.