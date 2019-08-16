Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $4.18 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)

Among 2 analysts covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Big Yellow Group Plc has GBX 1100 highest and GBX 1000 lowest target. GBX 1054’s average target is 8.10% above currents GBX 975 stock price. Big Yellow Group Plc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1025 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Peel Hunt. See Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 47,485 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 661,142 shares with $58.37M value, down from 708,627 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Georgia-based Voya Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 452,417 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 410 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 446,865 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 127,281 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,860 shares. Provident Tru Co holds 0.01% or 3,476 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 151,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Communication holds 0.02% or 2,340 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 30,900 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Daiwa Sb Investments accumulated 12,830 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 31.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.91% above currents $106.69 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Big Yellow Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, provides self storage and related services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.63 billion GBP. It provides business storage, home storage, student storage, and wine storage solutions, as well as specialized storage solutions that include commercial storage, equipment storage, bulk storage, pallet storage, and stock storage. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Industrial Units on rent to eBay sellers and cottage industries, large-scale manufacturing, and retail enterprises.