Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $19.91 Million; As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Market Value Rose, Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $15.87 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 495,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 387,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 883,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 12,525 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 672,132 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage stated it has 68,910 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, New Vernon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,165 shares. Leisure holds 0.39% or 8,511 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Ltd owns 625,000 shares. West Oak Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hexavest holds 0.93% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 153,669 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Davenport & Lc accumulated 1.79M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Holderness Investments holds 4,478 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 863,767 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 644,845 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2.84 million were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,385 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.22M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.