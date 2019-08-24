Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding; Shorts at Bank of America (BAC) Raised By 2.94%

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) had an increase of 2.94% in short interest. BAC’s SI was 80.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.94% from 78.22 million shares previously. With 49.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s short sellers to cover BAC’s short positions. The SI to Bank of America Corporation’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $246.39 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is 1.99% above currents $125.83 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

