Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lifted By $898,660 Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Shorts at CHAKANA COPPER ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHKKF) Raised By 48.57%

CHAKANA COPPER CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHKKF) had an increase of 48.57% in short interest. CHKKF’s SI was 10,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.57% from 7,000 shares previously. With 25,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CHAKANA COPPER CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHKKF)’s short sellers to cover CHKKF’s short positions. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,340 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 359,225 shares with $17.93 million value, up from 340,885 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Chakana Copper Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $15.18 million. It holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Soledad Project covering an area of 3,086 hectares comprising 14 known mineralized breccia pipes in Peru. It currently has negative earnings.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 6,650 shares to 8,715 valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 31,201 shares and now owns 905,733 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

