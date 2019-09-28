Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $460,416; One Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $487,312

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 63,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, down from 65,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,898 shares to 168,073 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 22,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 8.47M shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,467 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 28,622 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc invested in 249,997 shares or 3.88% of the stock. & Management has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 16,345 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 525,513 shares. Carlson Capital LP has 264,238 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,950 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 9.19 million shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Conning stated it has 122,655 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 2.30M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Incorporated owns 32,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A has 5,328 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 1,417 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff has invested 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland Limited has 9,200 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 53,086 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 2.69 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv has 20,253 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 28,954 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd reported 345 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 2.46% or 14,343 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 261,404 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 822 shares. Element Cap Management Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 25,616 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 24,610 shares to 312,747 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.