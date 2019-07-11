Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $16.05 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Stake in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Has Decreased by $8.07 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 550,055 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 4,958 shares to 34,345 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 48,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR had sold 531 shares worth $176,290. 5,000 shares were sold by Phenicie John C, worth $1.66 million on Thursday, February 7. SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M worth of stock or 70,809 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Rogers Adam sold $1.82M. Another trade for 2,974 shares valued at $987,351 was made by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. SCHERR MARC D had sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Foundry Prtn Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,546 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). First Advsrs LP reported 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 195,510 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bell Bank & Trust invested in 2,820 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 1,056 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 71,740 shares. 3,544 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ZYNE, MXWL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ultimate Software ceases trading on Nasdaq as $11B acquisition closes – South Florida Business Journal” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Ranks #4 on Fortune’s 50 Best Workplaces for Parents List for 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Incorporated invested in 27,097 shares. Bb&T holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 154,768 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 43,721 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.09% stake. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 0.54% or 174,049 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Investment Counselors has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,121 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btim has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 771,711 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 106,276 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 3.79M were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,859 shares. Covington Cap invested in 31,342 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Fincl Bank has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).