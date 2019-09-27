Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; NORANDA INCOME FUND ORDINARY SHARES CAN (NNDIF) Sellers Increased By 40.72% Their Shorts

NORANDA INCOME FUND ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had an increase of 40.72% in short interest. NNDIF’s SI was 23,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.72% from 16,700 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 8 days are for NORANDA INCOME FUND ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:NNDIF)’s short sellers to cover NNDIF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1437 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 16,904 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $34.37 million value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company has market cap of $57.17 million. The firm owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel clients to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 10.20% above currents $29.13 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3300 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 6 by Wood.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,788 shares to 286,036 valued at $56.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 20,075 shares and now owns 515,574 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Com Na holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 142,507 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Com reported 13,100 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 344,216 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Twin Inc has invested 1.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2.33M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Dallas Securities invested 2.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 100.64 million were reported by Northern. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 34,281 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd stated it has 9,310 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 15.46M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Main Street Ltd Company owns 8,305 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Amer Financial Bank has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 41,904 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 406,919 shares.

