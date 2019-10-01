Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 12 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 24 trimmed and sold stock positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.14 million shares, down from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,327 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 194,921 shares with $20.13M value, down from 202,248 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $379.34 million. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc. and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 23.7 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) has risen 0.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.48% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund for 76,781 shares. Atria Investments Llc owns 124,123 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.27% invested in the company for 266,811 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.15% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 88,505 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 271 shares to 16,376 valued at $30.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 24,610 shares and now owns 312,747 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

