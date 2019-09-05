Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) as Market Valuation Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Moab Capital Partners Has Increased Stake

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as the company's stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 676,162 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 114,949 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Preferred Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Company owns 39,025 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 14,460 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 21,505 shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated invested in 161,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Advisors Ltd stated it has 64,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,559 shares. Smith Moore reported 17,086 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 67,917 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. The insider Boehm Neil bought $314. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 457,656 shares to 74,817 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,070 shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).