Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose While Berkshire Hathaway Has Raised Its Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,642 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 71,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 169 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 966 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 2,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Life holds 15,366 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First City Management Incorporated holds 4,347 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc reported 4,364 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities has 1,683 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 79,655 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Ocean accumulated 0.01% or 322 shares. City Co holds 0.15% or 4,235 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 45,324 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.33% or 125,659 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 8.10M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Allen Lc reported 64,056 shares or 6.2% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP holds 5,416 shares. Hartford Inv Management owns 110,625 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,913 shares. California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mai Mngmt stated it has 1,809 shares. Guardian Tru Company has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,700 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital L P. Oakmont Corporation holds 8.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 246,595 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.29% or 1,745 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 346,244 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc invested in 4,275 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carmignac Gestion reported 913,160 shares stake.