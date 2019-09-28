Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Carnival (CCL) Stake; Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered By $333.15 Million Its Celanese (CE) Position

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 67.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 3.11M shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 1.48 million shares with $159.05 million value, down from 4.59M last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $15.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 71.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 94,765 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 37,071 shares with $1.73M value, down from 131,836 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42M shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%

Among 9 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.11’s average target is -2.48% below currents $122.14 stock price. Celanese had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $120 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 8,272 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 688 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 32,735 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.23 million shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 9,300 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 10,685 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc has 20,039 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp has 0.13% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.27 million shares. 2.10 million were accumulated by Artisan Prtn Partnership. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 53,800 shares in its portfolio. 30,300 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 8.89M shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,900 shares. 3,995 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 1.90M shares to 45.32M valued at $3.51 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 1.39M shares. American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation invested in 0% or 211 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 4,700 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Palouse Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Federated Pa holds 163,107 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 390,235 shares or 0.17% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 138,660 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 81,600 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 106 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 0.06% or 10,350 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 78,544 shares. Prudential Fincl has 489,538 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.