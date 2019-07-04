Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Gentex (GNTX) Holding By $2.16 Million; Shorts at Conifer Holdings – Senior Unsecured Notes (CNFRL) Raised By 400%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.77M shares with $36.63M value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 459,109 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt reported 987,600 shares. 2.13 million are held by Ameriprise Finance. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bernzott Capital owns 3.24% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.30 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.64M shares. Omers Administration holds 23,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 106,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 143,600 shares. Bell Natl Bank has 0.1% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company reported 12,000 shares stake. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 220,000 shares. 162,599 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Boston Prns has invested 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 69,400 shares.