Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut By $1.87 Million Its Donaldson (DCI) Position; Last Week Accenture plc (ACN) Analysts

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,350 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 756,239 shares with $37.86 million value, down from 793,589 last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 434,482 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has "Buy" rating and $180 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo has "Buy" rating and $181 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned "Outperform" rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has "Overweight" rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with "Buy" rating and $185 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has "Neutral" rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with "Overweight".

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity. 560 shares valued at $27,468 were bought by Milroy Douglas A. on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.15 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

