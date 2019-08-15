Birch Hill Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Wabtec (WAB); Entergy New (ETR) Market Valuation Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Cut Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 82,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 331,503 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, up from 248,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 490,587 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 431,052 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,197 shares in its portfolio. 4 were reported by Loeb Prtnrs. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 141,493 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 5,829 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 33,307 shares. 12 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Strs Ohio accumulated 10,861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,166 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 561 shares. Scotia Capital owns 5,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.14% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,156 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,201 shares to 905,733 shares, valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,192 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,000 shares to 244,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).