Birch Hill Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lifted Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding by $1.02 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 8,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 4,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $265.87. About 1.66 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 27.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,075 shares to 515,574 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,630 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,686 are owned by Blume Cap Mgmt Inc. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund invested in 184,409 shares. Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 171,903 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 0.93% stake. Trust Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% or 147,906 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 149,250 shares. Moreover, Ccm Advisers Ltd has 1.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Manhattan Company owns 147,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.89 million shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca stated it has 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 9,957 shares. Clear Street Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,500 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 60.06M shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.