Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Gabelli Multimedia Trust Has 0.85 Sentiment

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,340 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 359,225 shares with $17.93 million value, up from 340,885 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $81.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.27M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 trimmed and sold holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.21 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 4,190 shares to 4,160 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 6,650 shares and now owns 8,715 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Wealth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,060 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 2,822 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,573 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company owns 0.53% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 346,785 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs invested in 8,859 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 7,968 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,793 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,800 shares. Mariner Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 97,241 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 1.33% or 165,968 shares. Rbo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.56% or 213,498 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 202,247 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. for 307,011 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 44,543 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.05% invested in the company for 776,600 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 357,451 shares.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $205.44 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

More notable recent The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gabelli Multimedia Trust: This 5.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NGM282 In Primary Biliary Cirrhosis: A Rapid Clinical Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gabelli Multimedia Trust Reaffirms Its 10% Distribution Policy and Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.24 Per Share – Business Wire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust: A New Safe 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 41,372 shares traded. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.