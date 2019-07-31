Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $16.05 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its Stake by $11.40 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 8.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 166.65M shares traded or 225.94% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,050 shares. South State invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Citizens & Northern holds 0.07% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northwest Counselors Limited holds 0.42% or 109,026 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% or 138,610 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 85,001 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 22,831 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Johnson Financial Gp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,821 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 613,137 shares. Nexus Inv Management owns 781,885 shares. Accredited invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gp Llc accumulated 9,705 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arete Wealth reported 0.12% stake. 23,449 were accumulated by Martin Co Tn. King Luther Corporation reported 411,437 shares. Becker owns 607,640 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested in 168,934 shares or 2.19% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 22,423 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, State Street has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 1.33M shares. Highland Ltd holds 0.47% or 141,016 shares. 1.83 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 5,150 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% or 98,010 shares in its portfolio.