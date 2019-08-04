Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $16.05 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake Upped by Castleark Management Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 577,620 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81M, up from 539,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 6,650 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,733 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise Begins Service on Orla 3 – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 103,325 shares to 42,350 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 18,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,579 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

