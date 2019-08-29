BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2189.76
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 44.26% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
