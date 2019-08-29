BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2189.76 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 44.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.