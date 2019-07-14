BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

We are comparing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.57 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 72.4% respectively. About 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.