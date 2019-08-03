BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 10.4% respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.