BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.