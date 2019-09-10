BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be comparing the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 656.70 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $23.5, which is potential 46.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 53.6%. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.