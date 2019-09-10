BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be comparing the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|656.70
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $23.5, which is potential 46.78% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 53.6%. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
