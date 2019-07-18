BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 607.29 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.