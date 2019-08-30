BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 51.3% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.