BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 51.3% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
