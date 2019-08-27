BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 NextCure Inc. 19 251.11 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, NextCure Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of NextCure Inc. is $33, which is potential 8.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 30.8% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.