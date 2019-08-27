BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|19
|251.11
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, NextCure Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of NextCure Inc. is $33, which is potential 8.20% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 30.8% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.