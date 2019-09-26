BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 22.29 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.